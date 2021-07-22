New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched an updated version of its Maestro Edge 125 scooter model with prices starting from Rs 72,250 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The upgraded Maestro Edge 125 will be available in three variants -- disc brake, drum brake, and connected -- priced at Rs 72,250, Rs 76,500 and Rs 79,750 respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) , the company said in a statement.

The new scooter comes with a projector LED headlamp, fully digital speedometer, bluetooth connectivity with call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, Hero Connect app, and new sharper design features, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said, "These upgrades are part of our overall portfolio push to provide more technology and features to our customers."

The Maestro Edge 125 has been a key player in the 125cc scooter segment, he added.

Besides, the scooter features RTMI (Real-Time Mileage Indication) and low fuel indicator along with Hero Connect features like topple alert, theft alert, find my parking, track my vehicle, and trip analysis among others.

Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales and Aftersales Naveen Chauhan said, "We are witnessing an increasing demand for our scooters recently and with the new Maestro Edge 125 we expect this trend to continue."

