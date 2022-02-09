Aizawl, Feb 9 (PTI) Personnel of the Assam Rifles have seized over 750 grams of heroin worth around Rs 3 crore in the international market, in Champhai town near the Myanmar border, and detained one person for being in possession of the contraband.

Acting on specific information, the Assam Rifles carried out a joint operation with the customs department and recovered the narcotic substance on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway.

