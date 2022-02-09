Vivo India officially launched the Vivo T1 5G phone in the country. The handset will go on sale on February 14, 2022, via Flipkart as well as on other offline retail stores. The company will be providing a Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank card transactions. The device was launched in China last year but the Indian model carries different specifications. Vivo T1 5G Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

Vivo T1 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPC LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, it gets a 50MP primary camera and two 2MP shooters. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies.

Get ready to enter the #TurboLife with the new #vivoT1 5G. Experience a Turbo Processor - Snapdragon 695 with a Turbo 120Hz RR Screen. Capture your Turbo Life on a Turbo 50MP Rear Camera. #GetSetTurbo Watch the Space to Know More. https://t.co/nB0UEv4SwZ — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 9, 2022

Vivo T1 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE and USB OTG. Coming to the pricing, Vivo T1 5G is priced at Rs 15,990 for the 4GB + 128GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2022 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).