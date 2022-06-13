Aizawl, Jun 13 (PTI) The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized 397 gm of heroin worth Rs 4.65 lakh in the local market and arrested three people, including two women, in separate raids in the past two days, an official said on Monday.

The official said that the department seized 255.6 gm of heroin worth Rs 3 lakh at Dawngzawl in Serchhip district from the possession of a woman peddler on Saturday.

In another seizure, officials of excise department seized 142 gm of heroin from Ngur road in Champhai district on Sunday, the official said.

Two persons have been arrested for possessing the contraband worth Rs 1.65 lakh in the local market, he said.

The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the official added.

