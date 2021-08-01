Tehatta (WB), Aug 1 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from West Bengal's Nadia district after heroin worth Rs 4 lakh was seized for his possession, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen apprehended him from Chhoto Naldaha Kalitala area here and recovered 257 grams of heroin, a senior officer said.
A motorcycle was also seized from the person, he said.
The accused is a resident of the Khalpar area under the Palashipara Police Station limits.
The man was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the officer added.
