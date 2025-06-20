Latest News | Himachal Assembly Speaker Invites CM Sukhu to CPA Event in Dharamshala

Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the inaugural ceremony of the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.

The two-day event will begin on June 30 at Tapovan, Dharamshala.

Pathania informed that the conference will see participation from delegates representing Zone-II, which includes Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The CPA India Region, administratively, is divided into nine zones.

Among the attendees will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, speakers and deputy speakers of state legislative assemblies, leaders of the opposition, chief whips, and MLAs from member states.

"In addition, speakers from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana have been invited as special guests," he said.

The Speaker further said that the conference aims to promote meaningful dialogue on legislative procedures, democratic governance and regional cooperation.

