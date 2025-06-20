Latest News | Himachal Assembly Speaker Invites CM Sukhu to CPA Event in Dharamshala

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the inaugural ceremony of the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.

Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 05:14 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Himachal Assembly Speaker Invites CM Sukhu to CPA Event in Dharamshala

Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the inaugural ceremony of the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.

The two-day event will begin on June 30 at Tapovan, Dharamshala.

Also Read | RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: RPSC Releases Hall Tickets for School Lecturer Group 1 Recruitment Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Pathania informed that the conference will see participation from delegates representing Zone-II, which includes Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The CPA India Region, administratively, is divided into nine zones.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Among the attendees will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, speakers and deputy speakers of state legislative assemblies, leaders of the opposition, chief whips, and MLAs from member states.

"In addition, speakers from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana have been invited as special guests," he said.

The Speaker further said that the conference aims to promote meaningful dialogue on legislative procedures, democratic governance and regional cooperation.

The platform will facilitate the exchange of Authentic Odia Cuisine for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: From Poda Pitha to Khaja, 5 Delicious Recipes That You Must Savour During Puri’s Chariot Festival (Watch Videos) Authentic Odia Cuisine for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: From Poda Pitha to Khaja, 5 Delicious Recipes That You Must Savour During Puri’s Chariot Festival (Watch Videos)

  • Viral
    ‘Snake in Delhi Metro!’ Viral Video Shows Women Screaming, Jumping on Seats Amid Panic Inside Delhi Metro Coach ‘Snake in Delhi Metro!’ Viral Video Shows Women Screaming, Jumping on Seats Amid Panic Inside Delhi Metro Coach
  • Festivals
    First Day of Summer 2025 Wishes: Share Greetings, Summer Solstice Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate New Beginnings First Day of Summer 2025 Wishes: Share Greetings, Summer Solstice Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate New Beginnings
  • Videos
    Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Himachal Assembly Speaker Invites CM Sukhu to CPA Event in Dharamshala

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the inaugural ceremony of the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 05:14 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Himachal Assembly Speaker Invites CM Sukhu to CPA Event in Dharamshala

    Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the inaugural ceremony of the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.

    The two-day event will begin on June 30 at Tapovan, Dharamshala.

    Also Read | RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: RPSC Releases Hall Tickets for School Lecturer Group 1 Recruitment Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

    Pathania informed that the conference will see participation from delegates representing Zone-II, which includes Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

    The CPA India Region, administratively, is divided into nine zones.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Among the attendees will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, speakers and deputy speakers of state legislative assemblies, leaders of the opposition, chief whips, and MLAs from member states.

    "In addition, speakers from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana have been invited as special guests," he said.

    The Speaker further said that the conference aims to promote meaningful dialogue on legislative procedures, democratic governance and regional cooperation.

    The platform will facilitate the exchange of best practices and play a vital role in strengthening parliamentary institutions across the country, Pathania said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Latest News | Himachal Assembly Speaker Invites CM Sukhu to CPA Event in Dharamshala

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the inaugural ceremony of the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 05:14 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Himachal Assembly Speaker Invites CM Sukhu to CPA Event in Dharamshala

    Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the inaugural ceremony of the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.

    The two-day event will begin on June 30 at Tapovan, Dharamshala.

    Also Read | RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: RPSC Releases Hall Tickets for School Lecturer Group 1 Recruitment Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

    Pathania informed that the conference will see participation from delegates representing Zone-II, which includes Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

    The CPA India Region, administratively, is divided into nine zones.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Among the attendees will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, speakers and deputy speakers of state legislative assemblies, leaders of the opposition, chief whips, and MLAs from member states.

    "In addition, speakers from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana have been invited as special guests," he said.

    The Speaker further said that the conference aims to promote meaningful dialogue on legislative procedures, democratic governance and regional cooperation.

    The platform will facilitate the exchange of best practices and play a vital role in strengthening parliamentary institutions across the country, Pathania said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ben duckett
    5000+K+ searches
    england
    500+K+ searches
    hotstar jio
    500+K+ searches
    jaiswal
    500+K+ searches
    mark wood
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ben duckett
    5000+K+ searches
    england
    500+K+ searches
    hotstar jio
    500+K+ searches
    jaiswal
    500+K+ searches
    mark wood
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel