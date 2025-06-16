Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday flagged off a large-scale anti-drug awareness rally from Rohru in Shimla district, according to a statement.

The rally witnessed participation from thousands of school students, members of Mahila Mandals and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

Marching through the Rohru market up to Raja Virbhadra Singh Government College Seema, the students carried banners and posters, spreading messages against drug abuse. The rally culminated in a public programme at the college grounds, where the governor was joined by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and MLA Mohan Lal Brakta.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said that the awareness demonstrated by the students is truly inspirational and called upon all citizens to adopt this as their own mission.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"This campaign is not political, it is a pledge to save Himachal," he said and "I do not want the youth of our state to fall prey to addiction. That is why I am here -- not for politics, but to protect our future".

Referring to alarming reports of drug-related deaths in the state, the governor stressed the urgency of collective action against drug abuse.

Shukla highlighted that Himachal Pradesh is not only known for its scenic beauty but also for its sacred traditions, cultural values and spiritual heritage. He emphasised that there should be no place for drug abuse in such a land and our youth must choose knowledge over narcotics, and culture over addiction.

The education minister pointed out that the upper regions of Shimla are agriculturally rich, particularly in horticulture, which can only thrive if the youth remain drug-free. "It is our collective responsibility to protect them," he added.

The minister also expressed concern over the declining population growth in the state and the growing menace of synthetic drugs. He reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance policy and expressed confidence in the campaign yielding positive outcomes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)