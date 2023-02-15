Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government plans to set up various solar projects through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, which will provide clean power to consumers at cheaper rates and help in reducing carbon footprints, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Big private players and major Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of the country have assured to invest in the state in this vital sector.

According to the statement, Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) is coming up with five solar power projects (SPPs), in Himachal Pradesh. Thaplan solar power project of 112.5 MW is being set up in district Una. In addition to this, 20 MW SPP Bhanjal and Kadh in Una district, 20 MW in Fatehpur in Kangra district, 30 MW SPP Kolar in Sirmaur district and 12.5 MW in Rajgir in district Kangra are in pre-construction stage.

To envision the concept of green Himachal, the government has promised to extend all possible support to the executing agency for setting up these projects and take necessary steps to amend policy for purchase of freehold private land in order to facilitate the company.

A committee headed by the state chief secretary has also been constituted to monitor the execution of these power projects so that they could be completed within a stipulated time period.

