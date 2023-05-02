Shimla, May 2 (PTI) The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection increased 19 per cent to Rs 593 crore in April 2023 against Rs 500 crore in the year-ago period, said Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise Yunus here on Tuesday.

He said the department continues to focus on return monitoring, speedy scrutiny of returns and timely completion of GST audits besides capacity building of the tax officers in order to improve.

The department has targeted verifications of 13 lakh e-way bills in the current financial year. During road checkings, 94,000 e-way bills were verified by the departmental officers and a penalty of Rs 42 lakh was collected in April 2023 from violators.

He said also the department has been focusing on fraudulent taxpayers and has detected a number of non-existing registrations. Strong action is being taken against fraudulent taxpayers. The department has recently conducted an inspection of a few firms suspected to be involved in passing on fraudulent input tax credits.

