Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will soon begin the recruitment process for specialist robotic surgeons as part of its plan to introduce robotic surgery services in the state, officials said on Saturday.

A proposal outlining the recruitment rules for these specialists will be presented to the state Cabinet for approval shortly. In addition to performing surgeries, the recruited experts will also train other doctors in robotic surgical techniques, helping to build a future-ready team of skilled professionals, a statement issued here said.

During a meeting with the health department, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people. He said modern technologies and medical equipment are being installed in all government medical colleges and other health facilities.

The Atal Institute of Medical Super-Speciality at Chamiyana will offer healthcare facilities at par with AIIMS, Delhi. Robotic surgery services will soon begin at this institute, and a robotic surgical system will also be installed at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, the chief minister said.

He further directed the department to initiate the process of installing robotic surgical machines at Hamirpur Medical College and Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, as part of the state's move toward advanced healthcare.

Emphasising the need to fill vacant posts in the health sector without delay, Sukhu said that the Directorate of Medical Education will recruit 100 new medical officers, and 50 additional nurses will be appointed at Chamiyana.

The recruitment process is also underway for paramedical staff, technicians, and other support personnel to enhance the state's overall healthcare infrastructure, he added.

