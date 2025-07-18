New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) CEO Arun Misra on Friday rejected US short-seller Viceroy's allegation that Vedanta has violated the brand fee agreement with the government, saying that a due process was followed by the board.

Viceroy Research in a recent report had alleged that Vedanta violated its agreement with the government with regard to collection of brand fee from HZL.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

"We are very clear in our approach. We take matters to board after due consultation, legal vetting...we share (the proposals) with Government of India, nominee director before the board meeting. They have adequate time to go through (the proposals)," he told PTI.

It is for the board to approve or disapprove a proposal, he said adding that the due process was followed while approving the brand fee and "we don't find any issue in that."

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

According to the latest shareholding data, the government owns a 27.92 per cent stake in HZL, while Vedanta has a 61.84 per cent stake.

Viceroy Research has published a series of reports against Vedanta and its subsidiaries over the last few days.

In October 2022, Vedanta imposed a 'brand fee' on HZL. This is not only an uncommercial contract, but a breach of the company's shareholder agreement with the government, Viceroy had said.

As part of privatisation process, Vedanta had acquired a stake in HZL from the Centre in 2002.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)