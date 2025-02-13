New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) on Thursday said it has bagged a new work order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

It has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the NHAI for acting as a user fee collection agency at Bijora Toll Plaza in Maharashtra, HMPL said in a statement.

The company did not share any further details.

Earlier this month, the company announced bagging a similar project from NHAI for acting as a user fee collection agency and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent infrastructure in Karnataka valued at around Rs 70 crore.

HMPL operates in building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The company recently forayed into the domestic renewable energy sector with the development of 1.2 GW of clean energy projects spread across 4,200 acres of land in Maharashtra.

