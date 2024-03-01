New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Friday reported an 86 per cent increase in total sales at 4,58,711 units in February.

The company had dispatched 2,47,195 units in February last year.

Domestic wholesales rose to 4,13,967 units last month as against 2,27,084 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Exports rose to 44,744 units last month compared to 20,111 vehicles in the same month last year.

