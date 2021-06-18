Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday announced the expansion its premium bikes sales network 'BigWing' by adding two more outlets, one each in Delhi and Mumbai.

Honda's premium motorcycle retail format is led by the 'BigWing Topline' in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres.

While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline offers complete premium motorcycles range including H'ness-CB350, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, among others, the BigWing caters to the mid-size motorcycle segment.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director for sales and marketing, HMSI, said, "Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to the customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Delhi and Mumbai. Through these new premium outlets, we aim to take Honda's fun motorcycles closer to customers in Delhi and Navi Mumbai, bringing to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles."

The differentiated Silver Wings has expanded from its first Gurgaon showroom to over 40 BigWing dealerships across both BigWing Topline (for the entire premium motorcycle range from 300cc to 1800cc) and BigWing (exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment) retail formats, it said.

