Gurugram, June 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was killed and six of her family members were injured after a house collapsed due to heavy rains in a village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night. Police reached the spot as soon as they received information and began rescue operations.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

Police rescued seven people from under the debris and rushed them to a hospital. Among them, Anisa had died and six others, including three children, were critically injured.

Three of the injured were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak while the rest are being treated at a medical college, Nalhar in Nuh, police said.

Also Read | Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

According to the police, it was raining heavily on Sunday morning due to which the house of Abdul in Golpuri village collapsed around 10:30 pm when all the family members were sleeping inside the house. Hearing the sound of the collapse and the family's cries, people from nearby houses rushed to the spot and called the police.

The villagers have demanded compensation from the government for the victim's family. Local Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed expressed grief over the incident and said that the government should provide immediate financial help to the victim's family.

When contacted, SHO Kuldeep Singh said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after postmortem. A report has been lodged. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)