Shimla, Jul 28 (PTI) Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said that promoting tourism in Himachal Pradesh's villages will not only strengthen the rural economy but also help showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state across the country and beyond.

He visited the mystic Khajjiar (Pukhri) village and experienced the natural charm of the village. Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said that the natural beauty and clean environment of Pukhri village make it more attractive even when compared to some of Himachal's well-known tourist destinations.

He appreciated the efforts of the Chamba district administration and the tourism department in promoting tourism in the rural areas of the district.

Shukla said that responsible tourism, with a focus on cleanliness and environmental conservation, is the need of the hour. There are well-maintained homestay facilities in the village for tourists, and the fresh and pure atmosphere here is beneficial for health.

The Governor said that there was a need to improve connectivity to the village to facilitate more tourists to visit and enjoy its natural splendour, thereby contributing to the local economy. He assured that he would take up the issue of connectivity in the region with the Central Government and the Union Ministry of Forests.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between ICRT India Foundation and the Chamba district administration during the first cultural evening of the International Minjar Fair 2025, which would help in promoting tourism in several lesser-known destinations.

A brief cultural programme was also presented by villagers in their traditional attire. Lady Governor Janaki Shukla was also present with him.

