Shimla, July 29 (PTI) Government school teachers in Himachal Pradesh will now interact with students in local dialects for half an hour on the bag-free day observed on the last Saturday of every month, according to an official notification.

The initiative, being implemented under the New Education Policy (NEP-2020), aims to promote linguistic diversity, strengthen cultural bonds and enhance communication and understanding between teachers and students, particularly those who speak local dialects at home, it said.

Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar issued directions to this effect on Tuesday.

All deputy directors of elementary and secondary education have been directed to instruct all the heads of the institutions under their jurisdiction to implement the order.

