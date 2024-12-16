New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has signed an agreement with NICDC arm to integrate its APIs with Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), an official statement said on Monday.

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd (NICDC) is the implementing agency of India's ambitious infrastructure programme to develop industrial cities.

"This partnership is a significant step towards enhancing transparency, operational efficiency, and innovation in India's logistics sector," the commerce and industry ministry said.

It said the HPCL API of ULIP provides fuel station and pricing visibility, which offers real-time visibility into the location and pricing of HPCL fuel stations across India.

"This API is expected to address critical logistics challenges, such as lack of clarity on refuelling options and fluctuating fuel costs along various routes. By utilising this data, logistics service providers, traders and transporters can optimise their planning and operations, ultimately reducing costs and inefficiencies," it said.

Further, the visibility into fuel station locations helps logistics operators avoid unplanned stops and ensure smoother, more efficient operations.

Fleet operators can also plan long-haul trips more effectively by identifying fuel stations along key routes, minimising downtime and ensuring timely deliveries.

Rajat Kumar Saini, Chairman, NICDC Logistics Data Services, said, "The integration will provide logistics operators with the tools needed to make data-driven decisions that directly impact their bottom line".

Avinash Jain of HPCL said the integration reinforces HPCL's commitment to leveraging technology to provide innovative solutions for the logistics industry.

