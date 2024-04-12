Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned "restrictions on religious observances" in Jammu and Kashmir after the authorities barred the congregational prayers on Jumatul Vida and Eid at the Jamia Masjid here.

Addressing the congregation at the Jamia Masjid, Farooq, who is also the chief priest, criticised the authorities' decision to "prohibit observances of key religious events, including Jumatul Vida (the last Friday of Ramzan), Shab-e-Qadr, and Eid prayers at the grand mosque".

Also Read | SEBI Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Formation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

"Every time the mosque is locked down and I am detained at home, their claims get exposed," he said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)