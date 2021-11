New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Income Tax department on Sunday set up a 'Taxpayers' Lounge' at the India International Trade Fair, seeking to promote trust and fostering awareness.

Also Read | Gujarat: Ban On Sale Of Non-Veg Food On Ahmedabad Streets Sought By AMC Revenue Committee Chairman After Three Other Civic Bodies Issue Similar Order.

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman J B Mohapatra inaugurated the Taxpayers' Lounge to increase awareness about various services provided by the department to taxpayers and to facilitate compliance with the various income-tax rules and procedures.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

The Lounge will be at the IITF till November 27. ?

"The Taxpayers' Lounge seeks to promote an environment of trust between the Department and the taxpayers as also to educate them about the initiatives taken by the Department in recent time," an official statement said.

The Taxpayers' Lounge would provide assistance in application for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking and PAN related queries.

Also assistance would be provided in queries related to e-Filing and Form 26AS. ?The lounge will also be utilised for obtaining feedback about the problems being faced by the taxpayers, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)