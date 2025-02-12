New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Wednesday elected Charanjot Singh Nanda as its president and Prasanna Kumar D as the vice president.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 4 lakh members and around 9.85 lakh students.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal administered the oath of office to Nanda and Kumar in the national capital on Wednesday, according to a release.

Nanda and Kumar will serve as the president and vice president for the 2025-26 term.

A practising chartered accountant for the last 34 years, Nanda is the 73rd president of the institute.

