Amethi (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Idols were found damaged Tuesday in a Radha-Krishna temple of Katora village, police said.

The desecration was reported to police by some locals, leading to an FIR against unidentified people.

Also Read | Mumbai and Other Maharashtra Cities Set To Get E-Bike Taxis As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Cabinet Gives Nod to Policy, Check Full Details.

Authorities arranged for new idols to be installed through the temple priest.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, "A case has been registered against unidentified individuals, and an investigation is underway."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)