New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority will launch a pilot investor outreach camp in Pune on June 1, according to a statement.

The initiative aims to serve as a one-stop solution for investors to resolve issues related to unclaimed dividends and shares, and offer direct access to investor services, the statement said.

The first pilot camp will be held on June 1, 2025, in Pune, it said.

As part of this programme, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Corporate Affiars Ministry aims to offer direct facilitation of unclaimed dividends held for six to seven years, on-the-spot update of KYC and nomination, and resolution of pending IEPFA claim issues.

The Pune camp is the first in a series of such programmes planned in cities with high volumes of unclaimed investments.

The initiative is part of IEPFA's broader efforts to enhance financial literacy, boost investor confidence, and ensure a transparent and efficient mechanism for investor protection.

IEPFA operates under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It works to protect investors through educational initiatives and collaborations aimed at fostering an informed and secure investment environment.

