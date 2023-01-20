New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Friday reported an over 4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.21 crore in the December quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 80.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | India’s Forex Reserves Zoom by USD 10.417 Billion to USD 572 Billion, One of Biggest Weekly Jumps in Recent Times.

Total income also fell to Rs 117.34 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 130.77 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)