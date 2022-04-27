Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Fresh fruit importers IG International on Wednesday said it has set up a joint venture with Aatre Green - IG Aatreyas - to become the largest tunnel supplier in the tunnel system production segment.

The newly formed company has set a target to reach Rs 100-crore revenue by 2024 and enter the overseas markets as well, IG International said in a statement.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

"This partnership enables us to provide cultivators with the pertinent products and tools required to thwart the effects of climate change on crops.

"Aatre Green has been a vanguard in the protected cultivation segment for a long time. Their ingenious and innovative attitude aligns with our DNA as well. We are aiming IG Aatreyas to be the leader in its segment with a promise to deliver nothing but the best,” IG International Director Sanjay Arora said in a statement.

Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Various Posts; Check Details Here.

Aatre Green has disrupted and redefined agriculture and protected cultivation methods with their resourceful offerings of shade net houses for tunnel farming convenience.

It has completed 3.76 million square metres and 0.28 million square metres of protected cultivation projects in India and overseas, respectively, including in East Africa, West Africa, South Asia and MENA region (Middle East and North Africa).

"Through IG Aatreyas, we hope to catalyse better harvesting practices which would not only benefit the growers but also provide the patrons with the best quality fresh produce on their plates,” Aatreyas Agro Founder and Chairman Mahendra Bhai Makani said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)