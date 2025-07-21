Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday announced the launch of its flagship professional certificate programmes in cybersecurity and software development for working professionals.

The 12-month online programmes, with industry-aligned curriculum, will require participants to complete three structured courses delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, the institute said in a statement.

"We are bridging the critical skill gap our country faces through rigorous, accessible and highly hands-on learning," said Prof Kameswari Chebrolu, lead faculty for the programmes.

The programmes will begin on September 1.

