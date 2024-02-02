Varanasi (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A male student of IIT-BHU died allegedly by hanging himself in his hostel room, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Utkarsh Raj (23), was suffering from depression, the police said, quoting the university officials and his family members.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Lanka police station Shivkant Mishra said, "A student of architecture course committed suicide by hanging himself inside his hostel room on Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital by our team where doctors declared him brought dead."

"According to the student's teachers and his family, he was suffering from depression for a long time," the SHO said.

Utkarsh Srivastav, public relations officer, IIT-BHU, also said that Raj was suffering from depression, adding that he was taking counselling sessions at the university.

"We are cooperating with the police and assisting the grieving family in every manner," he added.

