Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI) A 29-year old man who posed as well-known Tamil actor Arya and duped a Sri Lankan woman of money and his accomplice were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Webociti: Raising the Bar in Digital Marketing Space as One of the Top Digital Marketing Consulting Firms.

Also Read | Investors’ Wealth Surges Rs 2.79 Lakh Crore As Sensex Closes at Lifetime High of 55,958.98 Points.

The action was taken based on a complaint from the woman, living in Germany, a City Police release said.

Mohammed Arman posed himself as Arya and connected to the woman through social media. He duped her of money after promising to marry her, the release said, adding an accomplice of the accused person was also apprehended.

The duo, hailing from the city, was picked up from Ranipet district by a special team and electronic gadgets including laptop were seized from them, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)