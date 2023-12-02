Noida, Dec 2 (PTI) BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh on Saturday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to improve the public transportation network, including options such as metro services, buses and local trains, in Noida and Greater Noida.

The Jewar MLA wrote a letter to the state's Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner (IIDC) Manoj Kumar Singh and also met with him in Lucknow to press for the issue.

A day ago, Singh had demanded action and statement in the legislative assembly on starting metro rail service in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West).

"I would like to draw your attention towards the residents of Noida Industrial Development Authority, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, particularly the area of Greater Noida West, and the villages notified urban by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority region are facing a severe crisis due to the inadequacy of the public transportation system in these areas," the BJP MLA wrote to the IIDC.

"For years, the residents have been experiencing significant challenges due to the lack of a reliable and efficient public transport network. The over-dependence on private vehicles has not only escalated environmental issues but also led to chronic traffic congestion, adversely affecting the daily lives and well-being of the vast population in these regions," Singh said.

He noted that although Noida and Greater Noida are among the "best cities" in the world, he felt that while planning them the public transport system "may have been ignored".

"It is also possible that the planners did not realise that so soon millions of people will settle here," the lawmaker said, adding that now the situation demands urgent attention and action.

He requested the IIDC to instruct the development authorities concerned to prioritise and expedite the development of a robust public transport system.

"An improved public transportation network, including options such as metro services, buses, and local trains, is essential for facilitating ease of movement, reducing environmental pollution, and supporting the sustainable growth of these rapidly developing areas," he added.

The residents have been voicing the need for a better public transport system for several years now, he said.

The implementation of a comprehensive transport solution will significantly enhance the quality of life and contribute to the economic development of the region, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)