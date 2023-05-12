New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) InCore Semiconductors has raised USD 3 million (over Rs 24 crore) in a funding round from Sequoia Capital India, marking the venture capital firm's second semiconductor investment this year, according to a statement on Friday.

InCore Semiconductors is building RISC-V processor cores in India, and the latest investment was announced at IT Ministry's 'SemiCon India FutureDesign Roadshow' at IIT-Delhi.

RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA). RISC-V is under royalty-free open-source licenses, unlike most other ISA designs.

"InCore Semiconductors, which is building RISC-V processor cores in India, has raised USD 3 million in a seed funding round from Sequoia Capital India," the statement said.

This is Sequoia Capital India's second semiconductor investment this year, it said, adding that earlier this year, the firm also invested in Mindgrove, an IIT Madras-incubated semiconductor startup designing innovative System on Chips (SoCs) in India, for the world.

Additional investors in this round were Speciale Invest and Whiteboard Capital.

"The semiconductor industry is going through a cycle of disruption and change that will provide strong tailwinds for India's chip ambitions. We're grateful to have an opportunity to contribute to India's nascent semiconductor industry," Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director at Sequoia India, said.

Bhatnagar pointed out that in the last few months, the firm has partnered with two ambitious early-stage Indian semiconductor companies innovating in RISC-V and custom silicon.

"There's a massive opportunity for deep tech startups to turn the country into a global centre for custom silicon IP (Intellectual Property) and hardware innovation," he said.

From smartphones and computers, to home appliances and electric vehicles, silicon microprocessors are at the core of every electronic device and gadget used today. These small but complex chips also power everything from CCTV cameras in government halls to defence-owned missile launchers and fighter jets.

"Capital and R&D intensive in nature, this USD 600 billion industry has coalesced into concentrated pockets within a highly globalised supply chain. But self-reliance on semiconductors is becoming a priority for every major nation in the world today, and India is showing early signs of becoming a leader in this space," Sequoia said.

