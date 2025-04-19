New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) India has exported 14 tonnes of pomegranate, for the first time through sea route to the US, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

Traditionally the exports were done by air route. Now the industry is embracing the cost-effective and sustainable sea-freight mode.

India shipped pomegranates comprising 4,620 boxes, around 14 tonnes, which reached the US East Coast last month, according to the official statement.

The US granted market access for pomegranates, during the season in 2023.

