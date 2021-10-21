New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) B2B e-commerce firm Indiamart Intermesh on Thursday posted an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 82 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 70 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Also Read | Realme Announces Indian Cricketer KL Rahul As Its New Brand Ambassador.

“We are pleased with the visible recovery momentum across business leading to modest growth in revenue, customers and deferred revenue in this quarter. Our strong balance sheet and cash flows from operations give us the wherewithal to help businesses transform, adopt digitalization and grow themselves in these times," Indiamart Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Agarwal said in a statement.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter grew 12 per cent to Rs 182 crore from Rs 163 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Also Read | Google Calendar Gets Focus Time Feature, Here's How It Works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)