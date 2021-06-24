New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,650 crore through the QIP launched earlier this week.

In March this year, the committee of directors of capital raising of the bank (committee) had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through QIP in one or more tranches.

The Rs 4,000 crore capital mop-up through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) of shares had opened for subscription on June 21, 2021.

"The committee of directors of capital raising (committee) in its meeting held on June 24, 2021, approved the closure of the issue for the issue today (June 24, 2021) subsequent to the receipt of applications forms for an amount aggregating to Rs 1,650 crore from eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which was opened on June 21, 2021," Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The committee determined and approved the issue price of Rs 142.15 per equity share to be allotted to the eligible QIBs in the issue, it added. Shares of Indian Bank closed at Rs 147.40 apiece on BSE, down 1.27 per cent.

