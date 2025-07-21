Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Indian companies are streamlining employee mobility programmes as part of strategies to retain talent and reduce skill gap, a survey said on Monday.

According to the 'EY 2025 Mobility Reimagined Survey', employee mobility is becoming a critical part of talent strategy as companies look for new ways to close skill gaps and build future-ready teams.

Also Read | British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet to Fly Out of India on July 22, Here’s How Much Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earned in Parking Fees.

Employee mobility refers to the movement of employees due to promotions, lateral moves, assignments to different locations and transfers.

The survey revealed that 81 per cent of Indian respondents indicated that overseas mobility assignments can be transformative to their careers, indicating that mobility drives organisational growth and enhances talent retention.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The EY 2025 Mobility Reimagined survey is based on views of 1,074 mobility professionals across 22 countries, revealing significant differences in how leading organisations address talent gaps and GenAI implementation compared with those that are struggling.

"The future of work demands that mobility evolves from a transactional process into a strategic driver of organisational agility and employee empowerment. As talent expectations shift, companies must rethink how they design mobility experiences - prioritising flexibility, personalisation, and continuous development," EY India Partner and National Leader - People Advisory Services Tax, Sonu Iyer said.

Among key incentives, 62 per cent of Indian employees ranked 'skill development' as the top motivator for pursuing a mobility experience, followed by 44 per cent who cited a competitive financial package as the primary driver, the survey said.

From the employers' perspective, the top benefit from global mobility is being able to address skills gaps and add value to the organisation.

Over 47 per cent of Indian employers think that high-performance or future leader programmes have the most impact on employees' growth, it added.

The survey found that Indian organisations are moving towards adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) to streamline mobility programmes and enhance the employee experience.

However, the survey highlighted that Indian professionals strongly associate international mobility with career growth, but their expectations around flexibility are higher than ever.

Around 70 per cent of Indian employees ranked flexibility as a top priority in their mobility experience, the survey said, adding that they also seek greater customisation in areas such as housing, health insurance, and relocation - signalling a shift in employee expectations.

Currently, 59 per cent of Indian organisations offer flexibility in their international mobility programmes through multiple policy options based on specific criteria.

"Global mobility is fast becoming a strategic lever to future-proof organisations. It's not just about moving talent, it's about transforming how businesses respond to skills disruption, access diverse capabilities, and build competitive advantage in a dynamic global landscape," said Amarpal Chadha, Partner and India Mobility Leader - People Advisory Services Tax at EY India.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)