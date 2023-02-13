New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Shares of IT firm Info Edge ended more than 9 per cent lower on Monday after the firm reported a loss in the third quarter.

The stock slumped 9.46 per cent to close at Rs 3,453 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, it plunged 9.10 per cent to end at Rs 3,464.25 per share.

In volume terms, nearly 71,000 shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 25.81 lakh shares on the NSE, during the day.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark closed 250.86 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,431.84 points on Monday.

On Friday, IT firm Info Edge posted a consolidated loss of Rs 116.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, mainly on account of write-off investment in property tech startup 4B Networks, dip in valuation of some investments and slowing down of the job market.

It had posted a profit of Rs 4,601.87 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

