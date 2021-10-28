New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) IT services major Infosys and energy company bp on Thursday said they will develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, aimed at helping businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure and help meet their decarbonisation goals.

"Infosys and bp intend to co-develop a digital platform that can collect data from multiple energy assets and use artificial intelligence to optimise the energy supply and demand for power, heat, cooling and EV charging," a statement said.

The companies will pilot the digital platform at the Infosys Pune Development Centre in an environment that replicates a small city, where energy is generated, stored, and consumed at multiple points, it added.

Once the pilot is successful, the partners will aim to roll this model out across other Infosys campuses in India, and with some clients, to help manage energy and help reduce emissions.

In addition, the companies have agreed to collaborate on integrating solar energy production into the campus' energy system.

Energy that is generated through this integration will be monitored and optimised by the digital platform and can be stored or redirected to the building power supply, heating and cooling systems, and also to an EV charging infrastructure.

"At bp, we set out to provide solutions to enable cities and hard to abate industries decarbonise. Integrating advances in energy, mobility and digital technologies and services has huge potential to accelerate the progress towards a more sustainable and resilient future," Sashi Mukundan, President, bp India and Senior Vice President at bp Group, said.

"Infosys shares bp's ambitions for a net zero carbon future. Our collaboration with bp further strengthens our long-standing commitment towards sustainability and supports our ambitious ESG goals," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.

