New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Shares of Infosys rallied over 9 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a stronger-than-expected 12.4 per cent rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit.

The stock rose for the second consecutive day and zoomed 9.56 per cent to close at Rs 910.90 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 14.49 per cent to its record high of Rs 952.

On the NSE, it rose sharply by 9.51 per cent to settle at Rs 910.

The company's market valuation increased by Rs 33,853.4 crore to Rs 3,87,966.40 crore on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 33.28 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 9 crore on the NSE.

It was the biggest gainer on the BSE 30-share Sensex and NSE 50-share Nifty.

"Infosys's results beat estimates substantially (revenue/margins), but the key positive is the reiteration of revenue guidance growth of 0-2 per cent for FY21," according to a report by Edelweiss Research.

Infosys on Wednesday posted a 12.4 per cent rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 4,272 crore, helped by large deals, and said its FY21 revenue is likely to grow by up to 2 per cent.

The Bengaluru-based company, which logged large deal wins worth USD 1.7 billion during the quarter, saw its digital revenues growing over 25 per cent to USD 1.38 billion (44.5 per cent of total revenues).

The company had posted a net profit (before minority interest) of Rs 3,802 crore in the June 2019 quarter. Revenue grew 8.5 per cent to Rs 23,665 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 21,803 crore in year-ago period.

While the COVID-19 pandemic still presents challenges, the company is reinstating its guidance for the full financial year at 0-2 per cent in constant currency terms, Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said.

