Jalpaiguri (WB), Jan 9 (PTI) A full-grown female leopard was on Saturday found trapped in a cage which was laid by the forest department in a tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, forest officials said.

The injured animal was found in the cage placed at Motidhar tea garden in Bijlimuni area a few days ago after its workers reported sighting of a leopard.

Several incidents of leopard attack were also reported from the area, officials said.

Officials of Bagdogra forest range rescued the animal from the cage, they said.

