Gurugram, Apr 3 (PTI) An inmate lodged in Bhondsi jail here was beaten up by other prisoners after a clash in which a staff member was also injured, police said on Wednesday.

On March 29, undertrial prisoner Roshan had a dispute with another inmate Akash over some issue, they said.

Following this, Roshan along with some others attacked Akash, who suffered injuries on his ears and head. A jail staff member also got injured when he tried to intervene and stop the clash, they said.

The injured were admitted to hospital inside the jail, police said, adding that the jail authority moved to the police and filed a complaint on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against Roshan, Ankit, Arvind, Aman and Ishan under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station, said police.

Further probe is underway, SHO Mahender Pathak said.

