Nashik, Nov 22 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person in an orphanage in Nashik on Tuesday, police said.

The orphanage located on the Trimbakeshwar Road houses children of farmers who have committed suicide.

Police received the information about the death of the boy and rushed to the orphanage. His postmortem revealed that he was strangled to death, an official said.

