New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Insecticides (India) Ltd on Monday posted a 37.21 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 17.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The company's profit stood at Rs 12.44 crore in the October-December quarter in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 1025 Specialist Officer Posts at pnbindia.in, Know How to Apply Online.

Total income remained flat at Rs 357.94 crore on a consolidated basis during the third quarter of this fiscal. It posted a total income of Rs 356.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Expenses were at Rs 342.13 crore during the period under review. It stood at Rs 344.54 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Process for 606 Specialist Officers’ Posts Begins, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Shares of the company settled 1.96 per cent higher at Rs 618.55 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)