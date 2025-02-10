New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) on Monday posted a 41.7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 17.36 crore in the December quarter on lower expense.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 12.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 19th Installment Date: When PM Narendra Modi Will Release 19th Kist of PM Kisan Yojana and Why Some Farmers Won't Receive Money.

Total income remained flat at Rs 357.70 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25 fiscal against Rs 357.94 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 335.79 crore compared to Rs 342.14 crore in FY24.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"We are optimistic about the upcoming seasons, supported by favourable tailwinds such as a strong monsoon, increased reservoir levels, and enhanced crop sowing," its Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said.

The government policies in the latest budget for increasing farmer income and thrust on increasing output for cotton, pulses, etc are expected to provide additional positive momentum, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)