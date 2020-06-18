Latest News | Intermediate Student Ends Life Ahead of Exam Results in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Hours before the declaration of results of the Intermediate examinations, an 18-year-old girl student allegedly committed suicide in Medak district on Thursday fearing she may fail in her exams, police said.

The girl, an intermediate second-year student, "hanged" herself from the ceiling fan in their house at around 8.30 am when her parents were away, they said.

She had been nurturing the fear about failure and even told her father a couple of days ago. He had asked her not to worry about the results, but she disregarded his advice and took her life.

The results were declared on Thursday afternoon and the girl failed to clear in one subject, police added.

