New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) on Tuesday said that it will soon launch a blockchain-based digital platform on road safety similar to CoWIN.

The platform will have an integrated data related to road audits, enforcement, emergency care and insurance providers and connect users with road operating authorities, enforcement agencies and emergency service providers, IRF said in a statement.

"The road safety digital platform will be like CoWIN (Covid vaccine intelligence network), a one-stop solution for all needs of road commuters," it said.

It will contain login-based specific and secured information about road users, including their driving licence, safe driving scores, validity of licence, insurance policy, e-challan and penalties, if any, as well as vehicle details such as registration, challan and vehicle insurance, among others.

"The blockchain-based digital platform with mobile app will provide an end-to-end system, documenting each step of the road safety-related issues by integrating various databases through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and creating a unified user interface and customised role-based dashboards for the stakeholders," IRF-India chapter president Satish Parakh said.

According to data, the country witnesses some 5 lakh road accidents every year, killing around 1.5 lakh people and injuring over 3 lakh.

