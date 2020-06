Latest News | IRB Infra Developers Raise Rs 300 Cr Through NCDs

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 300 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The NCDs, with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, were allotted on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

"The management administration and share transfer committee of the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today (Monday) has allotted 9.55 per cent secured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures of a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis," it said.

However, it did not disclose the name of the investor.

