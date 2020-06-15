Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | IRB Infra Developers Raise Rs 300 Cr Through NCDs

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 06:58 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 300 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The NCDs, with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, were allotted on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Also Read | Acer Veriton N Series Business PC Launched in India at Rs 9,999.

"The management administration and share transfer committee of the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today (Monday) has allotted 9.55 per cent secured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures of a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis," it said.

However, it did not disclose the name of the investor.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

