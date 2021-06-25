New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Ircon International on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 659 crore from the Ministry of Railways for electrification work.

The order has been awarded on competitive bidding basis among public sector units by the North Frontier Railways, Ircon International said in a filing to BSE.

The project is to be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the filing said.

Ircon International is a leading turnkey construction company that covers the entire spectrum of construction activities and services in the infrastructure space.

