Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that five projects worth Rs 498 crore have been approved for the upgradation of IT services and resources in the state.

These include Rs 50 crore for the installation of new and high-speed optical fibre lines at Haryana Civil Secretariat and new secretariat in Chandigarh and mini secretariats in all the districts, he said while presiding over the 48th meeting of the state-level IT steering committee here.

Kaushal said that IT system and the Local Area Network (LAN) system are an integral part of the Information and Communication Technology infrastructure to ensure that the benefits of schemes and policies reach the people of the state in a transparent and time-bound manner.

So, the complete redesigning of the IT infrastructure and LAN using latest techniques will be done in the state, he said.

Besides this, video conferencing rooms of the Haryana Civil Secretariat, new secretariat Chandigarh and all mini secretariats of the districts will also be upgraded, said the chief secretary, as per an official statement.

Directing the officers, the chief secretary said that the benefits of the schemes of all the departments of the state are being given online to the citizens. Therefore, it should be ensured that the works related to all these approved projects are completed in a time-bound manner.

He directed that nodal officers should be appointed for the implementation and supervision of the projects to ensure the completion of these projects in a time-bound manner.

The budget approved for these projects should be used in a phased manner, directed Kaushal.

Kaushal further directed to conduct third-party audits from time to time for quality checks of the resources used for the projects.

In the meeting, a budget of about Rs 48 crore was approved for the upgradation of the state wide area network and state network management centre, all district network management centre and block network management centre.

At present, all the departments of the state are using state wide area network and because of the increased traffic congestion on the network, its upgradation is mandatory, said Kaushal. This network plan is designed keeping in mind future requirements, he added.

In addition, a project worth Rs 265 crore was also approved to upgrade the state data centre located in Chandigarh.

The chief secretary was apprised by the officials that in order to initiate the reform in the power distribution sector, the power utilities (DHBVN and UHBVN) had taken a joint decision to develop a common integrated IT infrastructure solution in the state. For this, a project worth Rs 135 crore was also approved to upgrade the existing IT infrastructure.

