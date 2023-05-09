Dharamsala, May 9 (PTI) Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chouhan on Tuesday announced plans to develop IT parks in Dharamshala and Palampur.

He also said that the Kangra district is poised to become a hub for tourism and industrial development.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has made the development of Kangra a top priority, and the government has prepared an action plan to establish industries in the marginal areas of Kangra district while simultaneously promoting tourism in the district, he noted.

Chouhan said the government is planning to develop IT parks in Dharamshala and Palampur, with two potential sites already inspected in Palampur while the other site will be inspected on Wednesday at Dharamsala. The government is committed to providing 20,000 jobs to the youth within a year and 1 lakh jobs in the government sector in the next 5 years.

The minister emphasised that the government is committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth of the state by encouraging private investment in the tourism and industrial sectors.

He said that the government has already given the green signal to an investment of Rs 13,000 crore for development in its short tenure. MoUs for various projects worth about Rs 6,500 crore have been signed, and an investment of Rs 4,500 crore has been approved through the single window system. Additionally, agreements worth about Rs 2,200 crore have been signed regarding the pharma industry. PTI CORR

