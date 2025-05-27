Patna, May 27 (PTI) ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a new Welcomhotel in Bodhgaya, Bihar with Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Private Limited.

This further strengthens the presence of Brand Welcomhotel in another important pilgrim destination of India, the hospitality major said in a statement here.

Spread across 18 acres, 'Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya' will feature 98 guest rooms along with two auditorium venues of 2,000 and 500 seating capacity. Additionally, the hotel will provide for 800 square metres of banqueting area. Among other facilities, the hotel will also showcase an all-day dining venue, a speciality restaurant, swimming pool and spa.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels said, "It is a milestone that marks ITCHL's commitment to offering our signature hospitality in culturally rich destinations. Situated in the holy town of Bodh Gaya, this property shall offer not only comfort but an immersive experience for travellers."

Manish Kumar, Director, Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Private Limited said, "We are excited to have entered into an agreement for Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya with ITC Hotels Limited. It is a matter of pride for us to develop this new hotel with the vision and support of the Government of Bihar. We are confident that Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya will play a pivotal role in elevating Bodhgaya's tourism and hospitality landscape."

Located 10 km from the Gaya ji International Airport, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Bodhgaya will have excellent connectivity with cities like Patna, Asansol, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Varanasi.

