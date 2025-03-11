New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Delhi government to boost cruise tourism on river Yamuna.

IWAI is the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) for National Waterways.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

According to an official statement, the stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur will be developed for cruise tourism.

"IWAI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with multiple agencies of the Delhi government, including the Irrigation and Flood Control department, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)," it added.

Also Read | Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Who Became India's Richest Woman After Wealth Transfer by Her Father and HCL Founder Shiv Nadar.

The agreement aims to develop and boost cruise tourism on a four kilometres stretch on River Yamuna (National Waterway 110) between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that for years, the people of Delhi were saddened to see dirt and neglect floating on the Yamuna, but this initiative marks the beginning of a long-overdue correction.

"With the launch of these cruises, Delhiites along with scores of tourists, who flock to the capital, will once again fall in love with their river, experiencing its beauty in a way they never imagined," Sonowal said.

According to the statement, to ensure sustainable and non-polluting water transport, electric-solar hybrid boats, each capable of carrying 20-30 passengers, will be deployed as river cruise vessels.

These boats will feature bio-toilets, public announcement systems, and life jackets for passenger safety, it added.

Additionally, IWAI will install two HDPE jetties to facilitate smooth ferry operations.

The statement said the project is set to boost short-distance navigation and recreational activities on National Waterway 110 (NW-110), upstream of Wazirabad Barrage while promoting green and sustainable tourism.

The Yamuna River stretch from Jagatpur in Delhi to its confluence with the Ganges at Prayagraj, spanning 1,089 km across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, was declared National Waterway-110 in 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)